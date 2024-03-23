Tales of Wedding Rings Anime Gets 2nd Season

The official website for the television anime of Maybe 's Tales of Wedding Rings ( Kekkon Yubiwa Monogatari ) manga revealed on Saturday that the anime is getting a second season. The main staff will return for the second season.

The staff revealed a visual to announce the new season. The staff also revealed that Miyu Tomita is joining the cast as Morion.

Image via Tales of Wedding Rings anime's website © めいびい／SQUARE ENIX・「結婚指輪物語」製作委員会

The anime premiered on January 6, and aired its final episode on Saturday. streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub.

Takashi Naoya ( Real Girl ) directed the anime at Staple Entertainment , Deko Akao ( After the Rain ) was in charge of series scripts, and Saori Nakashiki ( The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! ) designed the characters.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When Satou's best friend, Hime, tells him that she's moving, he decides to follow. After crashing her wedding in another world, he ends up as the groom when she suddenly kisses him! Prophecy states that her husband is destined to be the Ring King-a hero of immense power who will save the world from the Abyssal King! Is Satou up for the challenge, or is his new marriage going to end before it even begins?

The creator duo Maybe launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in March 2014. The 14th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 25. Maybe hopes to end the manga by its 15th volume, if all goes as planned. Yen Press released the manga's 13th volume on December 12. Crunchyroll previously released the manga in English digitally beginning in 2015, until it ended its manga service on December 11.