Tales of Wedding Rings Anime's English Dub Reveals Cast, January 20 Premiere

© めいびい／SQUARE ENIX・「結婚指輪物語」製作委員会

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the television anime of Maybe 's Tales of Wedding Rings ( Kekkon Yubiwa Monogatari ) manga on Saturday. The English dub cast includes:

Lee George is directing the dub . Zach Bolton is producing. Dallas Reid is handling the adaptation. William Dewell is the mixer, and Ian Emerson is the engineer.

The anime premiered on January 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Takashi Naoya ( Real Girl ) is directing the anime at Staple Entertainment , Deko Akao ( After the Rain ) is in charge of series scripts, and Saori Nakashiki ( The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! ) is designing the characters.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When Satou's best friend, Hime, tells him that she's moving, he decides to follow. After crashing her wedding in another world, he ends up as the groom when she suddenly kisses him! Prophecy states that her husband is destined to be the Ring King-a hero of immense power who will save the world from the Abyssal King! Is Satou up for the challenge, or is his new marriage going to end before it even begins?

The creator duo Maybe launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in March 2014. The 14th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 25. Maybe hopes to end the manga by its 15th volume, if all goes as planned. Yen Press released the manga's 13th volume on December 12. Crunchyroll previously released the manga in English digitally beginning in 2015, until it ended its manga service on December 11.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.