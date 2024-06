Atsuko Ishizuka, Mari Okada, Masaaki Yuasa, Kōji Yakusho, More Invited to Oscars' Academy

© A.M.P.A.S.®. All rights reserved.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its list of membership invitations on Monday. The list includes 487 invitations with 44% extended to women, 41% extended to "underrepresented ethnic/racial communities," and 56% from 56 countries and territories outside the United States.

The Academy extended invitations to the following people involved with Japanese content:

This year's list includes 71 Oscar award nominees, including 19 winners.

Tatsuji Nojima, Kiyoko Shibuya , Masaki Takahashi , and Takashi Yamazaki won the Best Visual Effects award for Godzilla Minus One in this year's 96th Academy Awards.

The Academy invited Takeshi Hamada ( Departures , Sakura Guardian in the North ), Katsumi Yanagijima ( The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi , Battle Royale , The Grudge 2 , Shutter ), Michiru Ōshima ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Le Chevalier D'Eon , Little Witch Academia ), Sayoko Kinoshita ( Pica-don , A Little Journey ), Fusako Yusaki ("The Rose of the Winds", "Winter Days" claymation shorts) in 2020.

Sources: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, The Hollywood Reporter (Scott Feinberg)