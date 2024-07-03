The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal Anime's German Team Cast to Perform Ending Theme Song

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal ( Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama U-17 World Cup Semifinal ), the sequel to The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup anime series, revealed on Wednesday that emBLEm=ADLER, a unit consisting of members of the anime's German team, will perform the anime's ending theme song "GLANZ." The performers are Ryōtarō Okiayu (Kunimitsu Tezuka), Kentarō Tone (Jürgen Borisovich Volk), and Mitsuki Saiga (Q・P).

Image via The Prince of Tennis anime's website © 許斐 剛／集英社・NAS・新テニスの王子様プロジェクト

The following cast members from the German team will also be on a livestream for the series on July 21 at 8:00 p.m. JST (pictured above from left to right): Ryōtarō Okiayu (Kunimitsu Tezuka), Kentarō Tone (Jürgen Borisovich Volk), Tomoya Itō (Bertie Borisovich Volk), and Fukushi Ochiai as Dankmar Schneider.

Image via The Prince of Tennis anime's website © 許斐 剛／集英社・NAS・新テニスの王子様プロジェクト

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal

will air on television starting in October 2024 onand other channels. The anime will center on the Japan vs. Germany semifinal.

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup premiered on TV Tokyo in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub. The anime was the first new television anime in the franchise in about a decade.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

When tennis phenom Ryoma Echizen is kicked out of Japan's elite U-17 training camp for breaking the rules, he's despondent. But a stroke of good luck hits when he's able to try out for the U.S. team. Proving himself against their hardened veterans isn't going to be easy, and if he is accepted, he'll have to play against his former friends. Can he help his new brothers smash their way to victory?

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( ISLAND ) returned from the The Prince of Tennis II Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Future anime to direct the new series at Studio KAI and M.S.C , and Mitsutaka Hirota ( Anime-Gataris , Nanbaka ) again supervised the scripts. Akiharu Ishii ( Blood+ , Ultramarine Magmell ) returned to design the characters and served as chief animation director.