The Quintessential Quintuplets* Honeymoon Anime Reveals Staff, Songs, September 20 Screenings

Anime also reveals teaser visual

The official website for Gotōbun no Hanayome* , the latest anime special of Negi Haruba 's The Quintessential Quintuplets ( Gotōbun no Hanayome ) romantic comedy manga, revealed the anime's teaser visual, staff, and opening and ending theme songs on Monday. It also announced that the anime will have a three-week limited theater screenings in Japan starting on September 20, prior to its television broadcast.

Masato Jinbo ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) is directing the anime at Bibury Animation Studio , and is in charge of series scripts. Haruba is credited for collaborating on the scripts, and Masato Katsumata ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ , The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff includes:

The anime's opening theme song "Gotōbun no Egao" (Quintuplets Smile) and ending theme song "Memories" are performed by the Nakano quintuplets as voiced by Ayana Taketatsu , Ayane Sakura , Inori Minase , Kana Hanazawa , and Miku Itō .

Haruba personally drafted the original story concept and is supervising all aspects of the anime, which recounts Fūtarō and the quintuplets' honeymoon trip.

Haruba launched the original manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. The manga has over 20 million copies in circulation.

A new light novel was announced in April, for which Haruba is also drafting the original story concept and Hajime Asano ( Mayo Chiki! , Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) is penning. The light novel follows a part of the daily life of the quintuplets thus far not covered in the original manga.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021.

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened in Japan in May 2022. The film serves as the finale for the story at the time. It sold about 1.7 million tickets for about 2.24 billion yen (about US$14 million). Crunchyroll screened the film in the United States and Canada with English subtitles and with an English dub in December 2022.

The Quintessential Quintuplets ∽ anime special opened in theaters in July 2023 and aired on September 2 and 3.