BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! TV Anime's Compilation Films' Trailer Reveals Opening Dates

1st film opens on September 27, 2nd film on November 8

The official website for the two compilation films for the BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! anime revealed on Saturday that the first film, titled Haru no Hidamari, Mayoi Neko (A Sunny Spot in Spring, A Stray Cat), will open on September 27, while the second film, titled Utau, Bokura ni Nareru Uta (Sing, the Song That Can Define Us), will follow in November 8. The site also unveiled a new trailer for the first film.

The two films will compile the television anime but also include some new footage. In particular, the second film will screen with a new "Film Live" sequence.

Director Koudai Kakimoto said that on this project, he wants to add some focus on Rāna Kaname. He said the first film will cover the story up to episode 7 of the television series with some new story sequences about Rāna. He added that the second film will cover the story from episodes 8 to 13.

BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX and streaming service ABEMA with three episodes in June 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. The 13th and final episode aired in September. This was followed by an announcement of a new sequel titled BanG Dream! Ave Mujica , which will premiere in January 2025.

Koudai Kakimoto ( Cyborg 009 Call of Justice , Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko ) returned to the franchise to direct the new anime at SANZIGEN , and Yuniko Ayana supervised and wrote the series scripts. The opening theme song of the anime is "Hitoshizuku." The ending theme song is "Shiori" (Bookmark). MyGO!!!!! perform both songs.

Image via BanG Dream! official X/Twitter account ©BanG Dream! Project

The anime stars the MyGO!!!!! band members:

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015. The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV streamed the series as it aired. The BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! anime film continued the story from the third season, and it opened in Japan in January 2022. The franchise 's Morfonica band got a two-episode anime in July 2022.

The franchise also includes the BanG Dream! FILM LIVE and BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage films, the two-part BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia films, as well as several web anime spinoff series.