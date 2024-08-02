Vaundy Also Performs Ending Theme for My Hero Academia: You're Next Film

Film opened in Japan on Friday

Vaundy is performing the film's ending theme song "Gift." Vaundy also performs the theme song "Homunculus" for the film.

The film opened in Japan on Friday. The film is simultaneously screening in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema. TOHO International will bring the film to U.S. theaters on October 11. The film will be available with English subtitles and dub releases.

The original villain characters for the film are members of a mysterious, big criminal organization called the "Gorrini Family."

Tensai Okamura ( Darker than Black ) directed the film at BONES . Returning staff members from the television series and previous films include scriptwriter Yōsuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi .

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi served as the general supervisor and original character designer. The film has an original story that takes place around the same time as where the TV anime is currently, with the collapse of safe society. In the film, a mysterious giant fortress and a man who resembles the former "Symbol of Peace" suddenly appear in a society that has collapsed due to war.

The anime franchise has previously had three films. The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising , opened in Japan in December 2019. My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission opened in Japan in August 2021. The film opened in the United States in October 2021, and eventually earned more than US$10 million.

The seventh season of the My Hero Academia television anime debuted on April 6, starting with a four-episode My Hero Academia Memories special. The main season seven anime (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) then debuted on May 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and it is also streaming an English dub.