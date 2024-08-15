×
News
Yakuza Fiancé TV Anime Unveils 1st Promo Video, More Cast, Ending Theme Song Artist

posted on by Alex Mateo
Kōji Yusa, Hiroshi Kamiya join cast for October anime

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Asuka Konishi's Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii manga unveiled the first promotional video, more cast, and the ending theme song artist on Thursday.

The newly announced cast includes:

Kōji Yusa as Shoma Toriashi

yakuza-fiance-shoma
Image via Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii anime's website
©小西明日翔・講談社／来世は他人がいい製作委員会
Hiroshi Kamiya as Azami Suo

yakuza-fiance-azami
Image via Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii anime's website
©小西明日翔・講談社／来世は他人がいい製作委員会

Yoshino will perform the ending theme song "Nani Wararotonnen."

yakuza-fiance
Image via Crunchyroll
©小西明日翔・講談社／来世は他人がいい製作委員会
The anime will debut in October. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Indepdendent States.

Toshifumi Kawase (Mission-E, Tenjho Tenge, Shion no Oh) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN. Rika Takasugi (Ōoku: The Inner Chambers) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts, Itsuko Takeda (Black Clover, Ristorante Paradiso) is designing the characters, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi (Dr. Stone, Jujutsu Kaisen) and Masato Suzuki (VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream) are composing the music.

The anime stars:

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Yoshino grew up as the yakuza princess of the Osaka Somei crime family. Everyone left her alone due to her sharp gaze and mobster ties. But when her grandfather signs a truce with the Tokyo-based Miyama crime family, she's offered for betrothal to the Miyama leader's grandson, Kirishima. At first, Kirishima seems amiable and polite--but when he shows his dark side, he proves to be more disturbing than any gangster Yoshino has ever met. This engagement is sure to be a wild ride for a tough yakuza princess and her twisted yakuza prince!

Konishi (Haru's Curse) launched the ongoing series in Afternoon in 2017. The manga won the grand prize in the fourth Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2018.

Sources: Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii anime's website, Comic Natalie

