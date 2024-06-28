News
Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii TV Anime Reveals Staff, Cast, October Debut
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime adaptation of Asuka Konishi's Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii manga revealed on Friday that the anime will debut in October. The website also revealed a visual as well as the show's main staff and cast.
Toshifumi Kawase (Mission-E, Tenjho Tenge, Shion no Oh) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN. Rika Takasugi (Ōoku: The Inner Chambers) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts, Itsuko Takeda (Black Clover, Ristorante Paradiso) is designing the characters, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi (Dr. Stone, Jujutsu Kaisen) and Masato Suzuki (VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream) are composing the music.
The anime will star:
Hitomi Ueda as Yoshino Somei
Akira Ishida as Kirishima Miyama
Yoshino grew up as the yakuza princess of the Osaka Somei crime family. Everyone left her alone due to her sharp gaze and mobster ties. But when her grandfather signs a truce with the Tokyo-based Miyama crime family, she's offered for betrothal to the Miyama leader's grandson, Kirishima. At first, Kirishima seems amiable and polite--but when he shows his dark side, he proves to be more disturbing than any gangster Yoshino has ever met. This engagement is sure to be a wild ride for a tough yakuza princess and her twisted yakuza prince!
Konishi (Haru's Curse) launched the ongoing series in Afternoon in 2017. The manga won the grand prize in the fourth Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2018.
Sources: Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii anime's website, Comic Natalie