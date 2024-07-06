Crunchyroll to Stream Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii TV Anime

New visual unveiled for October anime

Crunchyroll announced during its Anime Expo panel on Saturday that it will stream the television anime adaptation of Asuka Konishi 's Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii manga. The company unveiled a visual:

Image via Crunchyroll ©小西明日翔・講談社／来世は他人がいい製作委員会

The company also streamed a video clip during the panel.

The anime will debut in October.

Toshifumi Kawase ( Mission-E , Tenjho Tenge , Shion no Oh ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Rika Takasugi ( Ōoku: The Inner Chambers ) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts, Itsuko Takeda ( Black Clover , Ristorante Paradiso ) is designing the characters, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Dr. Stone , Jujutsu Kaisen ) and Masato Suzuki ( VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream ) are composing the music.

The anime will star:

Hitomi Ueda as Yoshino Somei

as Yoshino Somei Akira Ishida as Kirishima Miyama

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Yoshino grew up as the yakuza princess of the Osaka Somei crime family. Everyone left her alone due to her sharp gaze and mobster ties. But when her grandfather signs a truce with the Tokyo-based Miyama crime family, she's offered for betrothal to the Miyama leader's grandson, Kirishima. At first, Kirishima seems amiable and polite--but when he shows his dark side, he proves to be more disturbing than any gangster Yoshino has ever met. This engagement is sure to be a wild ride for a tough yakuza princess and her twisted yakuza prince!

Konishi ( Haru's Curse ) launched the ongoing series in Afternoon in 2017. The manga won the grand prize in the fourth Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2018.