Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Anime's 1st Video Unveils More Cast, Theme Songs, October 1 Debut

The staff for the television anime of Tsukikage and Chyko 's Let This Grieving Soul Retire! ( Nageki no Bōrei wa Intai Shitai: Saijaku Hunter ni Yoru Saikyō Party Ikusei-jutsu ) light novel series revealed more cast members, the theme song artists, a new visual, and the October 1 premiere date during a live-streamed announcement on Sunday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Tsukikage penned a new short story on the official website titled "Nageki no Bōrei wa Chuurokushitai" (The Grieving Soul wants to Film) to accompany the new visual.

Lezel performs the opening theme song "Kattō Tomorrow" (Conflict Tomorrow) and Pmarusama performs the ending theme song "Scream!"

The anime will debut on October 1 at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT) on the Tokyo MX and BS NTV channels, and it will also run on Sun Television .

stars as Krai Andrey andas Tino Shade.

Masahiro Takata ( High-Rise Invasion , The Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch , The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World ) is directing the anime at Zero-G , and is also credited as the sound director, with Saber Links on sound production. Hideki Shirane ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , Aria the Scarlet Ammo , Date A Live ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yūsuke Isouchi ( Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It ) and Shingo Fujisaki are designing the characters. Ryōhei Sataka ( Release the Spyce , D4DJ First Mix , Do It Yourself!! ) is composing the music, with Avex Pictures on music production.

J-Novel Club is publishing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

It's the golden age for treasure hunters—adventurers hungry for wealth, fame, power, and glory, who risk their lives in treasure vaults throughout the world. “Let's become treasure hunters.” Krai and his childhood friends swore to become the greatest of them all, but that dream should have died the day Krai realized he wasn't cut out for the job! Yet expectations continue to mount, right along with Krai's fear for his life. While his childhood friends climb closer toward their dream, this grieving soul has one simple wish: to pack it all in and retire!

Tsukikage began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2018, and ended it in December 2018. Micro Magazine published the first print volume with illustrations by Chyko in August 2018, and published the 10th volume in May 2023. The 11th volume will ship on February 29. Sol Press licensed the novel series in 2020, but never released it. J-Novel Club announced the license rescue for the title in July 2022, and released the first volume in March 2023. J-Novel Club debuted the third novel volume on January 16.

Rai Hebino debuted the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in April 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in August 2023, and will publish the ninth volume on February 26. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and published the sixth volume in August 2023.

Sources: Gree Entertainment 's Anime & Game YouTube channel, Let This Grieving Soul Retire! anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.