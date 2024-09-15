Dark Horse Launches The Art of Bravely Default II: 201X-2021 Book in English on April 22

Artbook for Bravely Default II game to feature concept art from game, commentary from its creators

Image courtesy of Dark Horse Books © Dark Horse Books, Silicon Studio, Square Enix

The Art of Bravely Default II: 201X-2021

Bravely Default II

Books announced on Thursday that it will releasebook in English on April 22. The artbook for thegame will feature concept art from the game and commentary from its creators.

Dark Horse describes the artbook:

Explore the world of Excillant across more than three hundred pages of endearing character design, breathtaking landscapes, and playful marketing art—all with developer commentary published officially for the first time in English!

The Bravely Default II game launched for the Nintendo Switch in February 2021. It launched on PC via Steam in September 2021.

Dark Horse launched the The Art of Bravely Default book in English in March 2019.

Square Enix released the original Bravely Default: Flying Fairy game for the Nintendo 3DS in October 2012. An enhanced version of the game, titled Bravely Default: For the Sequel , shipped in Japan on the Nintendo 3DS in December 2013 and in North America in February 2014.

Square Enix released the Bravely Second: End Layer Nintendo 3DS sequel game in Japan in April 2015, in Europe in February 2016, and in North America in April 2016.

Game developer and computer graphics company Silicon Studio , the developers of both of the main Bravely Default games, executed a divestiture of its game development business by establishing the subsidiary company Creek and River to handle game development and management in June 2018.

The Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights game for iOS and Android devices launched in Japan in January 2022, and ended service in February 2023.

Source: Press release