Okinawa de Suki ni Natta Ko ga Hōgen Sugite Tsurasugiru Anime Unveils More Cast

Happinet unveiled three more cast members and a key visual for the television anime of Egumi Sora 's Okinawa de Suki ni Natta Ko ga Hōgen Sugite Tsurasugiru (The Dialect of the Girl I Fell in Love With in Okinawa Is Too Difficult to Deal With) manga on Wednesday.

Image courtesy of Happinet © 空えぐみ・新潮社／「沖ツラ」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Shino Shimoji as Yae Agena, Hii-naa and Kaa-naa's friend in high school Image courtesy of Happinet © 空えぐみ・新潮社／「沖ツラ」製作委員会 Shugo Nakamura as Tensuke Uema, Tee-ruu's friend Image courtesy of Happinet © 空えぐみ・新潮社／「沖ツラ」製作委員会 Kentarō Kumagai as Isao Shimoji, Tee-ruu's friend Image courtesy of Happinet © 空えぐみ・新潮社／「沖ツラ」製作委員会

Image courtesy of Happinet ©空えぐみ・新潮社/「沖ツラ」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Takeo Ōtsuka as Teruaki Nakamura (Tee-ruu)

as Teruaki Nakamura (Tee-ruu) Akari Kitō as Hina Kyan (Hii-naa)

as Hina Kyan (Hii-naa) Fairouz Ai as Kana Higa (Kaa-naa)

The company also announced the "Shima Kutuba A-I-U-E-O" (Island Speech ABCs) project, in which Kitō and Fairouz Ai will introduce 50 words (one for each basic Japanese kana syllable in order) from the local Okinawan dialect on X (formerly Twitter ).

The anime will premiere in January 2025 on the TOKYO MX , BS11 , and on three television channels in Okinawa: Okinawa TV, Ryukyu Broadcasting , and Ryukyu Asahi Broadcasting .

Shin Itagaki ( Teekyū nine seasons, Berserk TV 2016 and 2017) is the chief director of the anime, and Shingo Tanabe ( I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World ) is directing the anime at Millepensee . Itagaki and Tanabe are also overseeing the series scripts. Tomohiro Yoshida ( So I'm a Spider, So What? chief animation director) is the character designer. Tomohisa Ishikawa ( Harmonie , Kurokami The Animation ), Yoshimi Katayama , and Ayano Kinjō are composing the music at King Records . Studio Mausu is the sound producer. Hodaka Fukumura is the dialect coach.

The romantic comedy manga centers on a boy named Teruaki Nakamura, who transferred from Tokyo to Okinawa. There, he finds a girl that he likes named Hina Kyan. But Teruaki is having a hard time understanding Hina's Okinawan dialect. Hina's friend Kana Higa always helps Teruaki and translates the dialect for him. But what he doesn't know is that Kana secretly likes him.

The manga launched on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in January 2020. Shinchosha published the manga's first compiled book volume in July 2020, and the eighth volume on February 8. The manga has 350,000 copies in circulation.

Source: E-mail correspondence