Okinawa de Suki ni Natta Ko ga Hōgen Sugite Tsurasugiru Anime Reveals Cast, Staff in Video

The staff for the television anime adaptation in Egumi Sora 's Okinawa de Suki ni Natta Ko ga Hōgen Sugite Tsurasugiru (The Dialect of the Girl I Fell in Love With in Okinawa is too Difficult to Deal With) manga revealed the show's teaser video, staff, main cast, and visual on Monday.

The anime will star:

Takeo Ōtsuka as Teruaki Nakamura (Tee-ruu)



Image courtesy of Happinet ©空えぐみ・新潮社/「沖ツラ」製作委員会

Akari Kitō as Hina Kyan (Hii-naa)



Fairouz Ai as Kana Higa (Kaa-naa)



Shin Itagaki ( Teekyū nine seasons, Berserk TV 2016 and 2017) is the chief director of the anime, and Shingo Tanabe ( I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World ) is directing the anime at Millepensee . Itagaki and Tanabe are also overseeing the series scripts. Tomohiro Yoshida ( So I'm a Spider, So What? chief animation director) is the character designer. Tomohisa Ishikawa ( Harmonie , Kurokami The Animation ), Yoshimi Katayama , and Ayano Kinjō are composing the music at King Records . Studio Mausu is the sound producer. Hodaka Fukumura is the dialect coach.

VTuber Ui Nema is also a PR ambassador for the anime.

The romantic comedy manga centers on a boy named Teruaki Nakamura, who transferred from Tokyo to Okinawa. There, he finds a girl that he likes named Hina Kyan. But Teruaki is having a hard time understanding Hina's Okinawan dialect. Hina's friend Kana Higa always helps Teruaki and translates the dialect for him. But what he doesn't know is that Kana secretly likes him.

The manga launched on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in January 2020. Shinchosha published the manga's first compiled book volume in July 2020, and will publish the eighth volume on February 8. The manga has 350,000 copies in circulation.

Source: Press release