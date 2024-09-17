Overlord Series' Lord of Nazarick Game Gets Global Release for iOS, Android in Fall

Trailer streamed for turn-based RPG

Crunchyroll and A PLUS Japan announced on Tuesday that it will release the Lord of Nazarick turn-based role-playing game based on Kugane Murayama's Overlord series globally on iOS and Android devices in fall. Preregistration has opened. The game will be the first to fully use the Crunchyroll Log feature, which offers Crunchyroll Premium members rewards. The company streamed a trailer:

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Kugane Murayama, Published by Kadokawa Corporation, Overlord Partners

Crunchyroll describes the game:

After twelve years of playing his favorite MMORPG game, Momonga logs in for the last time only to find himself transported into its world playing it indefinitely. Throughout his adventures, his avatar ascends to the title of Sorcerer King Ainz Ooal Gown.

The game features over 50 characters from the anime, roguelite dungeons, bosses, minigames, and 3D visuals. There is co-op play with alliances, as well as PVP.

Crunchyroll 's North American screenings of Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom ( Gekijō-ban Overlord Sei Ōkoku-hen ), the new film project for the Overlord anime, will begin on November 8. Crunchyroll will screen the film in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

The film will open with regular screenings in Japan on Friday, but it had IMAX screenings beginning one week earlier on September 13.

The Overlord -Escape from Nazarick- game from Kadokawa Corporation and developer Engines launched for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in June 2022. Series creator Kugane Maruyama oversees the story for the 2D action-adventure "Metroidvania"-style game. Players control Clementine (voiced by Aoi Yūki ) in the Great Tomb of Nazarick. Clementine begins the game unarmed with amnesia, but players can regain her weapons and powers throughout the adventure. Her abilities include martial arts, magic, and parkour.

The first 13-episode Overlord television anime series premiered in Japan in July 2015. Funimation streamed the anime series as it aired in Japan, and the company released the series with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in November 2016. The second anime series premiered in January 2018 and ended in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the second series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The third anime series premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation again streamed an English dub . The fourth season of the anime premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, along with an English dub.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.