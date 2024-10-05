Amazon Prime Video Streams Tonbo! Anime's 2nd Season

2nd season debuted in Japan on Saturday

Image courtesy of Remow ©Ken Kawasaki & You Furusawa/Tonbo Project

in the United States began streaming the first episode of the second season of, the anime ofand's(Hey! Tonbo) manga, on Friday.

Amazon Prime Video is no longer streaming the show's first season in the United States, but the show is still available for streaming elsewhere, including on Tubi TV .

The second season premiered on TV Tokyo on October 5, and will debut on BS TV Tokyo on October 7. The anime will stream in Japan on ABEMA and U-NEXT . The second season will also be available globally on multiple platforms, including Tubi TV , ADN, Bahamt, iQIYI , bilibili , VIU , and TRUE iD.

The staff describes the second season:

Tonbo leaves Tokara and sets off on a new golfing journey in Kumamoto! Ever since she left the island, Tonbo's life has been changing at dizzying speeds! After becoming a high school student and moving to Kumamoto for a new life, Tonbo's now playing a round with other junior golfers at the practice grounds. While Tonbo strategizes on the course using her freewheeling golfing style cultivated in Tokara, the skilled Hinoki, an experienced golfer one year older than Tonbo, is ready to fight back with everything she's got! A fierce showdown between the two is already underway. Tonbo's coach, Hajime, is amazed by her potential and decides to send her to compete in the Kyushu Women's Championship in May. Through playing golf with old rivals such as Tsubura, who she played a round with on the island, and new rivals like Hinoki, who she met in Kumamoto, Tonbo is ready to spread her wings even further!

Most of the anime's main staff is returning. New cast members include Yui Ishikawa as Hinoki Otoha, Marina Inoue as Emi Kurisu, Eiji Hanawa as Hajime Udo, Sanae Kobayashi as Shima-san.

The Japanese pop duo Sacra e sole performs the second season's opening theme song "Seven pieces." The jazz-funk trio TOKYO GROOVE JYOSHI performs the second season's ending theme song "It's time to win."

The first season premiered on April 6. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime as it aired.

Jin-Koo Oh ( Beyblade Burst GT , Beyblade Burst Sparking , Beyblade Burst QuadDrive , Beyblade Burst QuadStrike ) directed the first season at OLM . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Sweetness & Lightning , Anime-Gataris , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) was in charge of the series scripts. Akira Takeuchi ( Naisho no Tsubomi , Inazuma Eleven GO ) designed the characters. Nobuko Toda composed the music.

Story creator Kawasaki and artist Furusawa launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Golf Digest , a general-interest golfing magazine from Golf Digest Sha Co., Ltd., in August 2014.

Source: Amazon Prime Video via @WTK