Puniru is a Kawaii Slime Anime Casts Kazuya Nakai

Nakai voices middle school teacher Hiroshi Mado

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Maedakun 's Puniru is a Kawaii Slime ( Puniru wa Kawaii Slime ) web manga series revealed on Thursday that Kazuya Nakai has joined the show's cast as Hiroshi Mado, a teacher at the middle school and a mad scientist.

Image via Puniru wa Kawaii Slime anime's website © まえだくん／小学館／ぷにる製作委員会

Image via Puniru wa Kawaii Slime anime's website © まえだくん／小学館／ぷにる製作委員会

The anime premiered on October 6 at 11:45 p.m. onand its affiliates.is streaming the series as it airs.

The anime stars:

Yūshi Ibe ( Tearmoon Empire ) is directing the series at TOHO animation STUDIO . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop , Rurouni Kenshin ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Aya Tanaka ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II sub-character designer, chief animation director) is designing the characters. Izumi Mori is composing the music.

The romantic comedy manga tells the story of Kotarō, who created a slime and named it Puniru. Seven years pass, and Puniru transforms into a beautiful young lady.

Maedakun launched the manga in Shogakukan 's " Shūkan Coro Coro Comics " (" Weekly Coro Coro Comics ") online publication in March 2022. The manga ranked #4 in the Web Manga category of the "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on September 27.