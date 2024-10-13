Woman Charged for Allegedly Defaming Ranking of Kings Creator Sōsuke Tōka on Twitter

Police: Suspect called Tōka pedophile, online right-winger in July 2022 post

The Narashino Station in Chiba Prefecture filed charges on Friday against a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of posting defamatory remarks againstmanga creatoron(later known as X) in 2022.

According to the police, the suspect from Kagawa Prefecture's Zentsūji City posted in July 2022 defamatory statements such as the following: "I wonder why I feel uncomfortable after reading [the Ranking of Kings manga]. It's because the creator is a pedophile and an online right-winger [neto-uyo]."

Police started investigating after Tōka's lawyer reported the allegations in April 2023. According to the investigation, the suspect admitted to the charges, saying that she thought the Ranking of Kings manga was copying another manga that she likes, and tried to vent her anger towards the creator.

Tōka began serializing the manga on the user-submitted manga website Manga Hack and other venues in May 2017. BookLive is releasing the manga in English. The manga went on hiatus in April 2023.

The web manga centers around Bojji, a deaf, powerless prince who cannot even wield a children's sword. As the firstborn son, he strives hard and dreams of becoming the world's greatest king. However, people mutter about him behind his back as "a good-for-nothing prince" and "no way he can be king."

The Ranking of Kings anime premiered in October 2021 and ran for two continuous cours (quarters of the year). Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and also streamed an English dub.

The Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage ( Ōsama Ranking: Yūki no Takarabako ) anime premiered in April 2023 on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block.

A brand-new Ranking of Kings film has been green-lit.

