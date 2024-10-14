Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Magia Exedra Game's Video Reveals Kyōko Sakura

Aniplex unveiled a new character promotional video for the Puella Magi Madoka Magica : Magia Exedra smartphone game on Monday. The video reveals the character Kyōko Sakura voiced by Ai Nonaka .

The game is slated for release this year. The game will also be available for PC via Steam .

Pokelabo ( Assault Lily: Last Bullet, SINoALICE ) and f4samurai ( Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Lost Stories, Ange Vierge -Re:Link-) are developing the game. Pokelabo will also administer the game, and Aniplex is planning and distributing.

The Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in August 2017, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases. The English version launched in the United States and Canada in June 2019 and ended service in September 2020.

The Japanese version ended service on PC on July 1, and for iOS and Android on July 3.

The game's television anime adaptation premiered in January 2020. The anime's second season premiered in July 2021. The third and final season debuted in April 2022.

Source: Press release