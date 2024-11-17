Blue Box, Magilumiere Co. Ltd. Manga Get Full-Color Vertical-Scrolling Versions on Jump TOON

, 3 more manga also starting on Jump TOON

This year's 51st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Monday that Shueisha 's vertical-scrolling manga service Jump TOON will publish the vertical, full-color version of Kōji Miura 's Blue Box manga, and Sekka Iwata and Yū Aoki 's Magilumiere Co. Ltd. manga, starting in December.

© Kōji Miura, Shueisha

Blue Box

Jump TOON will launchmanga's vertical, full-color version on December 4.

Miura first published the story as a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020. The magazine started the manga's serialization in April 2021. Shueisha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on October 4. Viz Media published the manga's 12th volume physically on October 1. The manga has more than 5 million copies in circulation.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally, and describes the story:

Taiki Inomata is on the boys' badminton team at sports powerhouse Eimei Junior and Senior High. He's in love with basketball player Chinatsu Kano, the older girl he trains alongside every morning in the gym. One Spring day, their relationship takes a sharp turn ... And thus begins this brand-new series of love, sports and youth!

The manga will get a novel adaptation titled Ao no Hako Prologue ( Blue Box Prologue), which will release on December 4. Miura and Nanao are writing the novel.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3. Netflix streams the anime as it airs. The series will air in two consecutive cours (quarters of a year).

Image via Amazon Japan © Sekka Iwata, Yū Aoki, Shueisha

Magilumiere Co. Ltd.

manga's vertical, full-color version will launch on December 15.

Writer Iwata and artist Aoki launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2021, and Shueisha published the 14th volume on October 4. Viz Media physically released the manga's fourth volume on October 15.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus release the manga in English, and MANGA Plus describes the magical girl workplace story:

"Magical Girl"? A profession that undertakes the work of exterminating a kind of natural disaster called "Kaii." Kana Sakuragi, a female college student who struggles with job hunting, is picked up by a magical girl startup company and...?! Magical Girl work-life starts now!

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan on October 4 on NTV 's "Friday Anime Night" block. Amazon Prime Video streams the anime globally.



The following series will also launch in Jump TOON:

Ōta Konasu wa Kakushitai (Konasu Ota Wants to Hide) by Renchi Yūhi on November 25

(Konasu Ota Wants to Hide) by Renchi Yūhi on November 25 Amai Seikatsu ( Sweet Life ) by Hikaru Yuzuki , Tsumujikaze, Uno Studio on November 29

( ) by , Tsumujikaze, Uno Studio on November 29 Satō-san wa Shio-chan ni Tabesasetai (Satō Wants to Let Shio Eat) by Mutsumi Kageyama on December 7

(Satō Wants to Let Shio Eat) by Mutsumi Kageyama on December 7 30-sai Made ni Kekkon Shitenakattara (If We're Not Married by 30) by Sukai Famu, Hinata Yaya, Digital Shokunin on December 12