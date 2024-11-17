Yū Maeda's Cells at Work! Muscle Spinoff Manga Ends in 5th Volume

Final volume slated for spring 2025

Image via Kodansha © Yū Maeda, Akane Shimizu, Kodansha

Cells at Work! Muscle

The fourth compiled book volume of's) spinoff manga announced on October 22 that the manga will end in its fifth volume, which is slated for next spring.

Maeda launched the spinoff manga of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga on Kodansha 's Morning two manga website in February 2023. Kodansha published the manga's first volume in July 2023.

Shimizu launched the original Cells at Work! manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine, and ended it in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018. The second season premiered in January 2021, alongside the anime of the Cells at Work! Code Black spinoff manga.

Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing the following spinoff manga in English: Cells at Work: Bacteria! , Cells at Work!: Neo Bacteria! , Cells at Work! White Brigade , Cells at Work! Baby , Cells NOT at Work! , Cells at Work! Code Black , Cells at Work and Friends! , Cells at Work: Platelets! , and Cells at Work! Lady .

The previous Cells at Work! spinoff manga to end was Kae Hashimoto 's Hataraku Saibō Illegal ( Cells at Work! Illegal ), which ended in July 2023. The manga focused on a body that takes illegal substances and is subjected to physical violence. Akari Otokawa and Shigemitsu Harada 's Hataraku Saibō Lady ( Cells at Work! Lady ) spinoff manga ended in September 2022. The manga focused on adult women's physiology, such as menstruation, pregnancy, and childbirth. Harada also writes the separate Cells at Work! spinoff manga Cells at Work! Code Black , which ended in January 2021. Choco Aozora and Meku Kaire 's Hataraku Saibō Neko ( Cells at Work! Cat ) and Koma Warita and Ryō Kuji 's Hataraku Saibō Okusuri ( Cells at Work! Medicine ) both recently launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in May 2023.

The original manga's live-action film adaptation will premiere in Japan on December 13.