SD Gundam G Generation Eternal Smartphone Game's Trailer Reveals Network Test, in U.S., Japan, Asia
posted on by Alex Mateo
Gundam.info began streaming a new trailer for SD Gundam G Generation Eternal, a strategy game for iOS and Android devices, and it reveals that the game is getting a network test in the U.S., Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, and the Republic of Korea.
Applications for the network test run from December 4-January 7. The network test will take place on January 23 at 10:00 p.m. EST until January 28 at 9:59 p.m. EST. The test will accept 1,500 applicants from the U.S.
The network test will feature stages from Mobile Suit Gundam, Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam: A New Translation, and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed. Fierce Enemy Assault, a high-difficulty in-game event, will also be available.
The game features super-deformed mecha from multiple Gundam series, including:
- Mobile Suit Gundam
- Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
- Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ
- Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory
- Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
- Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans
- Mobile Suit Gundam Seed
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00
- Turn A Gundam
- After War Gundam X
- Mobile Fighter G Gundam
- Mobile Suit Gundam Side Story: Missing Link
- Mobile Suit Gundam AGE
- Mobile Suit Gundam Side Story: At the Site of the Fallen Colony
- Mobile Suit Gundam 08th MS Team
- Gundam Reconguista in G
The strategy tactics game features stories from Gundam series, obtainable units to level up and develop, squads, and an auto-mode.
The game was first announced in May 2022, and it is the latest in the "G Generation" series of SD Gundam games.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.