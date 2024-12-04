SD Gundam G Generation Eternal Smartphone Game's Trailer Reveals Network Test, in U.S., Japan, Asia

Test runs from January 23-28

Gundam.info began streaming a new trailer for SD Gundam G Generation Eternal , a strategy game for iOS and Android devices, and it reveals that the game is getting a network test in the U.S., Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, and the Republic of Korea.

Applications for the network test run from December 4-January 7. The network test will take place on January 23 at 10:00 p.m. EST until January 28 at 9:59 p.m. EST. The test will accept 1,500 applicants from the U.S.

The network test will feature stages from Mobile Suit Gundam , Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam: A New Translation , and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed . Fierce Enemy Assault, a high-difficulty in-game event, will also be available.

The game features super-deformed mecha from multiple Gundam series, including:

The strategy tactics game features stories from Gundam series, obtainable units to level up and develop, squads, and an auto-mode.

The game was first announced in May 2022, and it is the latest in the "G Generation" series of SD Gundam games.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.