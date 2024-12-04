"The Most Notorious 'Talker' Runs the World's Greatest Clan" Anime Casts Hiroki Takahashi

Takahashi voices puppet master Hugo Coppelius in episode 10

The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Jaki 's The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan ( Saikyō no Shienshoku "Wajutsushi" dearu Ore wa Sekai Saikyō Clan o Shitagaeru ) novel series revealed on Wednesday that Hiroki Takahashi is joining the anime's cast as Hugo Coppelius, the puppet master. Takahashi's character will appear in the anime's 10th episode, which will air on December 9. (The episode already debuted in Japan on the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services a week early, on Monday.)

The anime first debuted onandon September 30, one week before the show's television debut. The show then premiered onand BSon October 7, and onon October 8.

The anime stars:

Gree describes the story:

Noel, a young boy with a legendary hero known as the Overdeath as his grandpa. Admiring his grandpa, Noel aspires to become the strongest seeker, but his inherent support class, "Talker" is considered the weakest. Despite his efforts to become a skilled seeker like his grandpa, Noel couldn't bridge the gap in talent. However, with his unparalleled resourcefulness, he discovers the path to become the strongest. Gathering allies, Noel forms the greatest clan, aiming to become its master. With cunning strategies, he bewilders his enemies and leads his comrades towards greater heights. The most notorious “Talker” carves the path to supremacy, sparing no means to achieve it.

Kohta Yamamoto feat. SAIKI performs the opening theme song "Tactics," and Kohta Yamamoto feat. AAAMYYY performs the ending theme song "Liberation."

Jaki launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website, and the Overlap Bunko imprint has published four volumes so far. Yamorichan has been adapting the story as a manga on the Comic Gardo website, and the manga's 10th volume shipped on November 25. Seven Seas licensed both the novel series and the manga series.