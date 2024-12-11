Live-Action Baban Baban Ban Vampire Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song

The staff for the live-action film of Hiromasa Okujima 's Baban Baban Ban Vampire manga revealed the theme song in its full trailer, as well as its main visual and its MoviTicke card design, on Thursday.

The trailer previews the theme song "Ii Yu da na 2025 imase x mabanua MIX," which is imase 's remix of a classic 1966 song "Ii Yu da na" (It Sure Is a Nice Hot Spring).

The film opens in theaters in Japan on February 14.

The film stars:

The BL (described tongue-in-cheek here as standing for "Bloody Love Comedy") manga centers on a 450-year-old vampire named Ranmaru, working part-time at an old public bath. He desires the blood of an 18-year-old virgin, and so watches over the growth of 15-year-old Rihito, the son of the bathhouse owners, and tries to prevent him from losing his virginity.

Shinji Hamasaki ( Not Quite Dead Yet ) is directing the film, and Yūko Matsuda ( Gokusen , Live-Action Defying Kurosaki-kun ) wrote the screenplay.

The anime adaptation of the manga will debut in January 2025 on TV Asahi 's new programming block IM Animation that airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.

Okujima launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2021.

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga licensed SHOOWA and Okujima's Bad Boys, Happy Home ( Dōsei Yankee Akamatsu Seven ) manga, and released the first volume physically and digitally in July 2021. The pair launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Kachi Comi magazine in April 2018.

