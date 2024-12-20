Shigekatsu Ihara Launches New Money Wolf Manga

Yūki Fukahori writes story for business battle manga

Money Wolf

Manga creators Yūki Fukahori andlaunched a new manga titledon'swebsite on Tuesday. Fukahori writes the manga, and Ihara draws the art.

The manga is set in a business school named Hyakuokuman Academy, a school for businessmen of the future that tasks its students to battle it out with their business assets. The protagonist is a boy named Kinrō, who starts up multiple businesses and gets into money battles.

Ihara drew the eight-volume Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Adventure! manga, based on the Pocket Monsters: Diamond & Pearl television series. The manga serialized in Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine from 2006 until 2009. Viz Media published the manga in English.

Ihara launched the Story of Duel Masters Code Bestie — a worldview manga of Shigenobu Matsumoto 's Duel Masters manga — on Weekly CoroCoro Comic on February 28. The manga entered its final arc in May and ended on October 2.