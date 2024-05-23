Duel Masters Code Bestie Manga Enters Last Arc

Manga launched on February 28

Story of Duel Masters Code Bestie

Duel Masters

The officialaccount for'swebsite revealed on Wednesday that's— a worldview manga of'smanga — is entering its final arc.

The manga launched on Weekly CoroCoro Comic on February 28.

Yō Kanebayashi launched the Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō (Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga, as part of the Duel Masters LOST project, on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on February 1. The manga will have a television anime this fall.

The franchise also launched the Duel Masters Win : Complex Duel-hen manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics on January 15.

Ihara drew the eight-volume Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Adventure! manga, based on the Pocket Monsters: Diamond & Pearl television series. The manga serialized in Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comics magazine from 2006 until 2009. Viz Media published the manga in English.