News
Duel Masters Code Bestie Manga Enters Last Arc
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The manga launched on Weekly CoroCoro Comic on February 28.
Yō Kanebayashi launched the Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō (Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga, as part of the Duel Masters LOST project, on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on February 1. The manga will have a television anime this fall.
The franchise also launched the Duel Masters Win: Complex Duel-hen manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics on January 15.
Ihara drew the eight-volume Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Adventure! manga, based on the Pocket Monsters: Diamond & Pearl television series. The manga serialized in Shogakukan's Monthly CoroCoro Comics magazine from 2006 until 2009. Viz Media published the manga in English.
Source: Weekly CoroCoro Comic Twitter account