That's My Atypical Girl Author Sōhachi Hagimoto Launches New Series

New series debuts on June 19

That's My Atypical Girl ( Asperu Kanojo ) creator Sōhachi Hagimoto launched a new series with artist Minoru Taruro on Ichijinsha 's comic HOWL web manga platform on Wednesday titled Favela no Mangaka ( Mangaka da Favala ).

Image via comic HOWL © Sōhachi Hagimoto, Minoru Taruro Ichijinsha

The story follows a manga artist Hiroto Takei, who has just failed a meeting for serialization. He decides to give up on his dream and go take a trip to Brazil. After accidentally wandering into a slum area, a favela, he meets Johan, who also dreams of being a manga artist.

The official X/Twitter account for comic HOWL announced the manga on June 6, but had not provided details beyond the author and a picture.

comic HOWL's X/Twitter account © Sōhachi Hagimoto, Minoru Taruro Ichijinsha

Hagimoto launched the That's My Atypical Girl manga in Comic Howl in March 2018. The series ended in January 2021. Kodansha Comics licensed the series in English in June 2021. Kodansha shipped the final compiled volume in May 2021. Kodansha Comics shipped the final volume on April 23.

Source: Comic Howl's X/Twitter account