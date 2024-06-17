Animal Crossing: New Horizons x Seattle Aquarium Collaboration Set to Tour U.S.

Tour began on June 14 at Myrtle Beach, SC

Nintendo of America recently announced it would be running the Play Nintendo Tour across the United States over summer 2024. But this isn't the only event the company has planned for the back-half of this year. Nintendo revealed on June 11 that it will also be taking its popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour collaboration with the Seattle Aquarium across the United States.

Image via Nintendo © Nintendo

The company announced seven stops on the tour: Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, Audubon Aquarium, Georgia Aquarium, Oregon Coast Aquarium, New England Aquarium, SEA LIFE Arizona, and Tennessee Aquarium.

Nintendo describes the tour:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons photo opportunity, featuring an aquarium themed background with characters from the game.

Themed signage throughout the aquariums featuring creature descriptions presented by Blathers with information directly from the game.

Standees of familiar characters from the game throughout the aquariums near a wide variety of habitats.

My Nintendo kiosks where guests can check in to receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points redeemable on my. Nintendo .com for exclusive digital and physical rewards. (A Nintendo account is required to redeem the points).

Guests may have the opportunity to meet-and-greet Isabelle, Tom Nook, or K.K. Slider from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game on select days and stops.

Nintendo 's website revealed the dates and cities for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour:

Myrtle Beach, SC at Ripley's Aquarium - June 14-August 11

New Orleans, LA at the Audubon Aquarium - June 21-September 14

Atlanta, GA at the Georgia Aquarium - August 1-September 26

Newport, OR at the Oregon Coast Aquarium - August 26-October 20

Boston, MA at the New England Aquarium - September 21-December 14

Tempe, AZ at the SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium - October 4-November 17

Chattanooga, TN at the Tennessee Aquarium - December 21-February 28, 2025

There's also no additional cost for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour as it is included in the price of general admission for each aquarium. If the initial collaboration with the Seattle Aquarium is any indication, there will be some fun, albeit limited, activities for the entire family.