Duel Masters LOST Manga Gets TV Anime in Fall

Shigenobu Matsumoto and Yō Kanebayashi's Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō (Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga, part of the Duel Masters LOST project, is getting a television anime by J.C. Staff this fall. An official website opened on Friday, and it unveiled a trailer, visual, and returning cast from the Duel Masters Win anime:

Image via Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō anime's website © 2024, Wizards of the Coast, Shogakukan, WHC, ShoPro

Shotaro Uzawa stars as Win Kirifuda, and Wataru Hatano plays Abyssbell = Jashin Emperor (Jashin-kun), both reprising their roles from the Duel Masters Win anime.

The franchise also began streaming a trailer for the Duel Masters special movie Ōdō-hen (Royal Road Arc) by J.C. Staff . The full version will debut during the live broadcast of the Duel Masters National Tournament 2023 on March 31, before airing in April. YurryCanon 's project Tsukuyomi performs the theme song "Dōka."

The Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō manga launched on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on February 1.

"LOST" is an "alternate time story" that progresses at the same time as the current story of Duel Masters Win , and the Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō manga depicts a never-before-seen world. It centers on 16-year-old Win Kirifuda — the protagonist of the Duel Masters Win anime — who has lost everything. He is then drawn into a battle to regain the world he once desired.

The Duel Masters LOST project also includes the "Abyss Revolution Gaiden: Death Bell Crystal" card pack, which connects to the world of "LOST," and draws players into a mysterious battle. The card pack went on sale in Japan on February 17.

The Duel Masters Win anime premiered in September 2022, and Matsumoto launched a new Duel Masters Win manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in August, a month before the anime's premiere. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on Wednesday. The franchise also launched the Duel Masters Win : Complex Duel-hen manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics on January 15.

The anime's ongoing sequel titled Duel Masters Win: Duel Wars premiered in Japan in April 2023.

The Duel Masters King anime premiered in April 2020. The Duel Masters King! television anime premiered in April 2021. The latest anime, titled Duel Masters King Max , premiered in April 2022.

The three anime continue the story of the Duel Masters anime that premiered in April 2017, continued with a new series titled Duel Masters! in April 2018, and then continued on again with the Duel Masters!! anime that premiered in April 2019.