Duel Masters Win Reveals Main Cast, Theme Song Artists, September 4 Premiere

The official Twitter account for Duel Masters Win , a new anime in the Duel Masters!! franchise , revealed on Friday the main cast, theme song artists, visual, and September 4 premiere.

The main cast includes:

Shotaro Uzawa as Win Kirifuda

Wataru Hatano as Jashin-kun

Masayoshi Sugawara as Paparin (Guts Kirifuda)

Rumi Okubo as Karen

Maki Kawase as Bowie Obochiyama

Yōhei Azakami as Prince Kaiser

ONE N' ONLY will perform the opening theme song "Step Up." Serena Kōzuki returns from the Duel Masters King! anime to perform the ending theme song "WINNING ROAD."

The new anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on September 4 at 8:30 a.m.

A new Duel Masters Win manga will launch in the Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine on August 12.

The Duel Masters King! anime premiered in April 2020. The Duel Masters King! television anime premiered in April 2021. The latest anime, titled Duel Masters King Max , premiered on April 3.

The three anime continue the story of the Duel Masters anime that premiered in April 2017, continued with a new series titled Duel Masters! in April 2018, and then continued on again with the Duel Masters!! anime that premiered in April 2019.