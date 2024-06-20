2024 Crayon Shin-chan Film Reveals 6 Cast Members

The official website of Eiga Crayon Shin-chan: Ora-tachi no Kyōryū Nikki ( Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Our Dinosaur Diary), the Crayon Shin-chan franchise 's 31st 2D animated film, revealed six guest cast members on Thursday.

The cast includes:

Nana Mizuki as Nana, a small dinosaur

as Nana, a small dinosaur Haruka Tomatsu as Angela, the tour guide at Dino's Island at the theme park

as Angela, the tour guide at Dino's Island at the theme park Hiroki Yasumoto as Bubble Odorokii, founder of Dino's Island

as Bubble Odorokii, founder of Dino's Island Yū Kobayashi as San, member of Trilobite Squad and staff at Dino's Island

as San, member of Trilobite Squad and staff at Dino's Island Tomoko Kaneda as Yо̄, member of Trilobite Squad

as Yо̄, member of Trilobite Squad Maaya Uchida as Billy (young), the biological researcher

The film will get a preview screening on July 7 at Iino Hall in Tokyo with cast members in attendance.

The film will premiere in Japan on August 9.

The film follows the friendship between the Nobara family's pet dog Shiro and a "small dinosaur." Their connection helps the growth of Shinnosuke and the Kasukabe Defense Squad.

Takumi Kitamura guest stars in the film as Billy, a biology researcher who loves dinosaurs and works with the Kasukabe Defense Squad. Ozwald comedian duo Yū Hatanaka and Shunsuke Itō also guest star in the film as Chū and Ammoner Itō, respectively.

Shinobu Sasaki (director of many Duel Masters anime including the 2017, 2018, and 2019 Duel Masters TV anime) is directing the film. Moral, who writes scripts for the Crayon Shin-chan TV series, wrote the screenplay.

Rock band My Hair is Bad perform the film's theme song "Omoide o Kakenukete" (Run Past Your Memories).

Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan The Movie , the Crayon Shin-chan franchise 's first 3D CG anime film, opened in August 2023. The film is the highest-earning anime film in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise .

Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , the Crayon Shin-chan series' 30th 2D animated film, opened in Japan in April 2022.