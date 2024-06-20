One-Punch Man Manga Goes on 2-Month Hiatus

Manga scheduled to return on August 22

The blog site of the editorial department of's "" manga website announced on Thursday thatand'smanga will go on hiatus for two months, due to various adjustments and preparations by Murata. The manga is scheduled to resume serialization on August 22.

Murata and ONE launched the One-Punch Man manga on Shueisha 's free " Tonari no Young Jump " website in 2012. The series is a remake of ONE 's original web manga of the same name. Shueisha will publish the manga's 31st compiled book volume on July 4. Viz Media is releasing the series digitally and in print.

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation aired in Japan from October to December 2015. Viz Media and Daisuki both streamed the series outside of Japan as it aired. The anime premiered with an English dub on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in July 2016. Viz Media released the first season on home video in North America.

The second season began with a television special in April 2019, then the first episode premiered one week later. Viz Media acquired the master license to the second anime season, including digital streaming, TV broadcast, electronic sell-through, home media, and merchandising rights for North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company streamed the show as a Hulu exclusive. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Europe, excluding French- and German-speaking Europe, and in the Middle East and North Africa.

The anime will get a third season, with some returning cast and staff from the previous seasons.

The manga is also inspiring a Hollywood live-action film adaptation. The Hollywood Reporter stated on April 12 the live-action film is currently being rewritten by Rick and Morty co-creator and Community creator Dan Harmon , and screenwriter Heather Anne Campbell ( Rick and Morty , The Twilight Zone , The Eric Andre Show ).