How would you rate episode 11 of

Mission: Yozakura Family ?

©権平ひつじ／集英社・夜桜さんちの大作戦製作委員会

Another week goes by, and here we get another easy-breezy episode of Mission: Yozakura Family . On the one hand, it's always nice to see an anime settle into a solid baseline of quality like this; we haven't had a bad episode yet, and I'm hoping that doesn't change any time soon. On the other hand, if we keep getting fun fluff like this, it will become increasingly difficult to find meaningful things to write about every week other than the usual rundown of what jokes landed and what tidbits of worldbuilding we've uncovered.

Case in point: The first half of "Yozakura Ghost Stories/Spy License" is, as advertised, concerned with Futaba's silly fear of spook-em's and ghoulies. For a Yozakura-Sibling-of-the-Week story, this may be the least consequential one we've seen yet. There aren't any big missions to tackle or crazy new spy schemes to uncover with Futaba, as the whole bit comes down to how funny it is that the most put-together family member has such a childish and irrational phobia. It's…cute enough, let's say. You won't find me complaining about getting more opportunities to watch Mutsumi be cute with her man, but I hope Futaba gets more to do in the next outing.

The more substantial storyline of the week comes in the second half of the episode when Taiyo learns a bit more about the official workings of the spy licensing and ranking system. I will admit that, despite the "lore" of the spy world being incredibly simple and surface-level so far, I can appreciate that we don't have to deal with some absurdly overcomplicated series of interlocking titles, ranks, power systems, and balance checks. There are only three levels of spy, it would seem: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Climbing to the higher tiers of spy accomplishment gives you more jobs and prestige. No muss, no fuss.

That said, the license exam itself is perhaps a bit too easy for Taiyo, to the point where the whole affair ends up feeling rather perfunctory. The episode's only meaningful "development" is the introduction of Taiyo's flamboyant spy proctor, Tsukiyo Hoshifuru. This isn't much of a point in the show's favor either, because the character is just another one of those "Predatory Bisexual" types that anime can't seem to stop dragging out even in this, the Year of Our Lord 2024. You know, Taiyo, I notice that you didn't immediately try to shoot Ayaka in the face when she started murder-flirting with you and your wife. Do we need to get some sensitivity courses lined up for you before you get that license stamped and approved, hmm?

Anyways, this was a fine episode. Far from terrible and far from the show's finest hour. I can't help but notice that the next episode is titled "Prison Break Grandpa," though. Now, that has to be a good time.

Rating:

Mission: Yozakura Family is currently streaming on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ in other regions.

James is a writer with many thoughts and feelings about anime and other pop-culture, which can also be found on Twitter, his blog, and his podcast.