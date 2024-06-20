Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon's Shio Usui Launches New Manga

Manga is titled Bokura no Ai wa Kimochi Warui

The August issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine revealed on Tuesday that manga creator Shio Usui will launch a new manga titled Bokura no Ai wa Kimochi Warui (Our Love Feels Sick) in the magazine's next issue in July. The manga centers on a girl with a peculiar fetish who was content to live alone, until now.

Usui most recently ended the I Married My Female Friend ( Onna Tomodachi to Kekkon Shitemita. ) manga in Comic Yuri Hime in October 2023. Usui launched the manga in Comic Yuri Hime in November 2020. Ichijinsha published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in December 2023. Seven Seas licensed the manga and released the second volume on April 9.

Usui launched the Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon manga in Comic Yuri Hime in March 2019, and it ended in May 2022. Ichijinsha published the manga's fourth and final volume in July 2022. Seven Seas also licensed the manga and published the fourth volume in March 2023.

Usui's two manga series ran simultaneously in Comic Yuri Hime when the I Married My Female Friend series launched in 2020.