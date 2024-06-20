27th Detective Conan Film Stays at #2, Rabbits Kingdom the Movie Debuts at #10

Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's Twitter account © 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram

The stayed at #2 in its 10th weekend at the Japanese box office. The film sold 92,000 tickets and earned 130,450,870 yen (about US$826,300) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 10.40 million tickets and earned a cumulative 14,882,959,450 yen (about US$94.27 million).

The film is now the highest-grossing film in the franchise , beating last year's Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine) film's 13.83 billion yen (about US$88.23 million) earnings.

The film is the second film in the franchise to have earned 10 billion yen, but Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram earned it two days faster than Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine did. Detective Conan is now the first Japanese-animated film franchise to have two consecutive films pass 10 billion yen in earnings in Japan.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 2,274,333 tickets and earning 3,352,494,500 (about US$21.7 million) yen in its first three days.



Bocchi the Rock! Re:

The first of theanime compilation films , titled, dropped from #1 to #4 in its second weekend. The film earned 102,394,344 yen (about US$648,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 383,569,532 yen (about US$2.42 million).

The film opened in Japan on June 7. The film sold 140,000 tickets and earned 218,470,888 yen (about US$1.38 million) in its first three days.

The second film, titled Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re: , opens on August 9.

The first film's opening sequence features newly created animation set to Kessoku Band's new song "Tsukinami ni Kagayaki" (Sparkle as Usual). Ai Higuchi wrote the lyrics, -otoha- composed the song, and Ritsuo Mitsui arranged the song.

The anime adapts Aki Hamaji 's four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock! , which follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

Keiichirō Saitō ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. Regards ) directed the television anime at CloverWorks . Erika Yoshida ( Lupin III: Part IV ) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Kerorira (animation director for Wonder Egg Priority ) designed the characters.



Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Shinjidai no Tobira

), a new anime film in the, stayed at #5 in its fourth weekend. The film earned 95,277,480 yen (US$603,500) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 660,000 tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,055,188,020 yen (about US$6.68 million).

The film opened in Japan on May 24. It sold 226,600 tickets and earned 354 million yen (about US$2.25 million) in its first three days.

The film follows Jungle Pocket, who wishes to participate in the Triple Crown Classic race, which can only be run once in a lifetime. She faces rivals Agnes Tachyon and Manhattan Cafe.

Ken Yamamoto ( Pokémon: Hisuian Snow ) directed the anime at Cygames . Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G ) wrote the script. Tetsuya Kobari ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ) was credited as scenario director and for series composition. Jun Yamazaki ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top ) was the character designer and chief animation director. TOHO is distributing the film.



The live-action film of's) manga dropped from #6 to #7 in its third weekend. The film earned 56,193,400 yen (about US$355,900) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 430,193,980 yen (about US$2.72 million).

The film premiered in Japan on May 31. It sold 129,000 tickets to earn 166,758,140 yen (about US$1.07 million) in its first three days.

The film tells an original story set 10 years after the original manga's middle school setting. Mei Nagano (live-action My Broken Mariko , Ni no Kuni , Peach Girl , Burn the House Down ) plays the titular Takagi, now a trainee teacher in her alma mater, while Fumiya Takahashi ( Kamen Rider Zero-One ) plays Nishikata, now a gym coach in the same school.



HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

Haikyu!! Final

), the first film in the two-partsequel film project , jumped back into top 10 in its 18th weekend ranking at #9. The film earned 41,744,840 yen (about US$264,400) from Friday to Sunday, and has sold a total of 7.71 million tickets to earn a cumulative total of 11,048,756,920 yen (about US$69.98 million).

The film premiered in Japan on February 16 and is also screening in IMAX. Susumu Mitsunaka (first, third Haikyu!! television anime) both directed and wrote the script for the film.

The film sold 1,529,000 tickets for 2,230,465,540 yen (about US$14.12 million) in its first three days of screening.

The anime's staff had announced the two films in August 2022. The first film depicts the "fated showdown" between Karasuno High and Nekoma High.



Tsukiuta.

The film was previously slated to open in December 2023 but was delayed to early summer 2024 due to "various circumstances." The film's staff includes director Masayoshi Ozaki , scriptwriter Ryūichirō Itsumi, storyboard artist Akiko Nakano , chief animation director Taeko Satō , art director Minoru Akiba , original character designer Jiku , and animation studio Studio Sign .

The film is the first project in the 10th anniversary celebrations for the franchise . The film adapts the fifth stage production, which told a "what-if" story taking place in a "country somewhere."

The anime is part of a larger Tsukino Talent Production (TsukiPro) franchise .



The second part of the four-part Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (originally titled Gode Geass: Z of the Recapture , or Dakkan no Zetto ) anime project dropped off the top 10 in its second weekend, but still earned 40,626,220 yen (about US$257,300) from Friday to Sunday. The anime has earned a cumulative total of 154,588,080 yen (about US$979,200).

IDOLiSH7 the Movie LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD , the theatrical anime concert for the IDOLiSH7 multimedia franchise , left the top 10 again.

The live-action film of Tomoko Yamashita 's Ikoku Nikki (Diary of a Strange Land) manga dropped off the top 10 in its second weekend.

