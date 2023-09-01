Tsukiuta Franchise's Rabbits Kingdom the Movie Anime is Delayed to Early Summer 2024

New promo video, visual revealed

The official website for the Tsukiuta. franchise announced on Friday that the previously announced Rabbits Kingdom the Movie anime film in the franchise will now open in Japan in early summer 2024 due to "various circumstances."

The site revealed a new visual and a new promotional video for the film.

The film was previously slated to open this December. The film's staff includes director Masayoshi Ozaki , scriptwriter Ryūichirō Itsumi, storyboard artist Akiko Nakano , chief animation director Taeko Sato , art director Minoru Akiba , original character designer Jiku , and animation studio Studio Sign .

The film is the first project in the 10th anniversary celebrations for the franchise. The film adapts the fifth stage production, which told a "what-if" story taking place in a "country somewhere."

Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION is the television anime of a music and original drama CD series about anthropomorphized months. The project centers around the Tokyo idol unit Six Gravity (composed of characters representing December to May) and the sibling rival unit Procellarum (composed of idols born in Western Japan and representing June to November).

The first television anime season premiered in Japan in July 2016. Funimation streamed the series as aired in Japan, and then offered it on Blu-ray Disc in September 2017.

Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 premiered in October 2020. The anime was originally scheduled to premiere in 2019, before being delayed to April 2020, and then again to July 2020, before a final delay to October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime is part of a larger Tsukino Talent Production (TsukiPro) franchise.