Zatsu Tabi -That's Journey- Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals More Cast, Staff, Theme Songs & Artists, April Debut

The staff for the anime of Kenta Ishizaka 's Zatsu Tabi -That's Journey- manga started streaming the anime's first promotional video on Monday. The video reveals the anime's additional cast, staff, and April premiere. The video also reveals the opening theme song "Tabi Shiyo! don't you?" (Let's Go on a Trip! don't you?) by harmoe , and the ending theme song "bookmarks" by Sizuk .

The newly announced cast are:

Satomi Satō as Fuyune Kōjiya, a senior manga artist whom Chika respects as a mentor

Yōko Hikasa as Riri Tenkūbashi, Fuyune's friend who is also a manga artist

The additional staff are:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©石坂ケンタ／KADOKAWA／「ざつ旅」製作委員会

) is directing the anime at) is in charge of the series scripts. andis designing the characters.) is composing the music.

The anime stars:

Hika Tsukishiro as Chika Suzugamori

as Chika Suzugamori Sayumi Suzushiro as Koyomi Hasunuma

as Koyomi Hasunuma Sae Hiratsuka as Yui Unoki

The manga centers on Chika Suzugamori, a college student who has been shopping some manga pitches around to publishers ever since she won a rookie manga award, but keeps getting rejected. Just as she was about to lose hope in ever breaking into the manga industry, she decides on a whim to go traveling without any particular goal.

Ishizaka launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in March 2019, and it is ongoing. Kadokawa will publish the manga's 12th compiled book volume on December 27.

Meidosuki launched the Zatsu Tabi - Another Side View- Hasunuma Koyomi no Nichijō (The Daily Life of Koyomi Hasunuma) spinoff manga in Dengeki Maoh in November 2023.



