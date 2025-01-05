Manga of Soraru's Usotsuki Majo to Haiiro no Niji Novel to End

Image via Amazon Japan © Soraru, Raku Sakai, Tsukasa Kiryu, Hakusensha

This year's third issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine reported on Saturday that the manga adaptation of singer Soraru 's first novel Usotsuki Majo to Haiiro no Niji (The Liar Witch and the Gray Rainbow) novel will end in two chapters. The spinoff magazine The Hana to Yume Fantasy will publish the manga's next chapter on January 27 with a color opening page.

Raku Sakai writes the manga, and Tsukasa Kiryu ( So I'm a Spider, So What? ) is credited for the original characters.

The story is set in a colorless world, where only magic users can see anything with color. What will happen if a young boy named Luma, and a young magic user girl meet?

Sakai launched the manga adaptation in Hana to Yume 's special publication The Hana to Yume Dream in April 2023.

Kadokawa published the novel in Japan in November 2022.

Soraru is part of the musical duo After the Rain , who are known for performing theme songs for anime series such as Atom The Beginning , Clockwork Planet , and Pokémon Journeys: The Series .

