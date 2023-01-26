Singer Soraru's First Novel Gets Manga Adaptation

Usotsuki Majo to Hai Iro no Niji novel gets manga adaptation

© Soraru, Kadokawa

Usotsuki Majo to Hai Iro no Niji

The Hana to Yume Dream

The March 1 issue of'sannounced on Wednesday that Japanese singer's first novel titled(The Liar Witch and the Gray Rainbow) will get a manga adaptation in the magazine's special publicationon April 26.

Raku Sakai will write the manga, and Tsukasa Kiryu ( So I'm a Spider, So What? ) is credited for the original characters.

The story is set in a colorless world, where only magic users can see anything with color. What will happen if a young boy named Luma, and a young magic user girl meets?

Kadokawa published the novel in Japan in November 2022.

Soraru is part of the musical duo After the Rain , who are known for performing theme songs for anime series such as Atom The Beginning , Clockwork Planet , and Pokémon Journeys: The Series .