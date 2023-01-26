News
Singer Soraru's First Novel Gets Manga Adaptation
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Usotsuki Majo to Hai Iro no Niji novel gets manga adaptation
The March 1 issue of Hakusensha's The Hana to Yume announced on Wednesday that Japanese singer Soraru's first novel titled Usotsuki Majo to Hai Iro no Niji (The Liar Witch and the Gray Rainbow) will get a manga adaptation in the magazine's special publication The Hana to Yume Dream on April 26.
Raku Sakai will write the manga, and Tsukasa Kiryu (So I'm a Spider, So What?) is credited for the original characters.
The story is set in a colorless world, where only magic users can see anything with color. What will happen if a young boy named Luma, and a young magic user girl meets?
Kadokawa published the novel in Japan in November 2022.
Soraru is part of the musical duo After the Rain, who are known for performing theme songs for anime series such as Atom The Beginning, Clockwork Planet, and Pokémon Journeys: The Series.
Source: The Hana to Yume March 1 issue