×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc Stage Play Reveals Cast, Key Visuals, Premiere Date

posted on by Anita Tai
Show runs from April 11-20 in Tokyo, April 25-27 in Hyogo

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the stage play adaptations of Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga revealed new cast members and key visuals for the "Swordsmith Village Arc" stage play on Tuesday. The staff also announced the show will run from April 11-20 at The Galaxy Theater in Tokyo, and from April 25-27 at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe in Hyogo.

ghpfooyamaahxmz
Image via Demon Slayer stage play's X/Twitter account
© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社　©舞台「鬼滅の刃」製作委員会
Akari Kawasaki as Mitsuri Kanroji

ghpunbpbmaa3amb
Image via Demon Slayer stage play's X/Twitter account
© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社　©舞台「鬼滅の刃」製作委員会
Misora Shimomura as Muichiro Tokito

ghpunbla8aaslco
Image via Demon Slayer stage play's X/Twitter account
© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社　©舞台「鬼滅の刃」製作委員会
Taichi Karadai as Genya Shinazugawa

ghpuugbaeaawryq
Image via Demon Slayer stage play's X/Twitter account
© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社　©舞台「鬼滅の刃」製作委員会
Yūya Uno as Hotaru Haganezuka

ghpuxmsbiaa3emt
Image via Demon Slayer stage play's X/Twitter account
© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社　©舞台「鬼滅の刃」製作委員会
Ruka Damasceno Takei, Hiroto Takahashi as Kotetsu

ghpjckcbmaagm5w
Image via Demon Slayer stage play's X/Twitter account
© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社　©舞台「鬼滅の刃」製作委員会
ghpjckdbmaapj-m
Image via Demon Slayer stage play's X/Twitter account
© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社　©舞台「鬼滅の刃」製作委員会
Yujiro Kazama as Hantengu

ghpu1jwakaacdr7
Image via Demon Slayer stage play's X/Twitter account
© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社　©舞台「鬼滅の刃」製作委員会
Yūsaku Kawasaki as Gyutaro

ghpu1jwbiaaatcx
Image via Demon Slayer stage play's X/Twitter account
© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社　©舞台「鬼滅の刃」製作委員会
Shōhei Hashimoto as Zohakuten

ghpu4hnbiaa5cq2
Image via Demon Slayer stage play's X/Twitter account
© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社　©舞台「鬼滅の刃」製作委員会
Yoshihide Sasaki reprising the role of Muzan Kibutsuji

ghpu6glbqaadgq1
Image via Demon Slayer stage play's X/Twitter
© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社　©舞台「鬼滅の刃」製作委員会
Jin Aoki reprising his role as Akaza

ghpu8tpakaaaj7u
Image via Demon Slayer stage play's X/Twitter account
© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社　©舞台「鬼滅の刃」製作委員会

Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village arc stage play
Image via Demon Slayer stage play's X/Twitter account
© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社 ©舞台「鬼滅の刃」製作委員会
Shōgo Sakamoto will return from the previous "Entertainment District Arc" stage play as Tanjirō Kamado. Karen Takahashi and Yoshihide nSasaki also return from the previous stage plays as Nezuko Kamado and Muzan Kibutsuji, respectively.

Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi is directing and writing the play, and Shunsuke Wada is composing the music.

The first stage play adaptation ran in Tokyo in January 2020, and in Kobe in January and February 2020. The second stage play ran in Tokyo and Osaka in August 2021. The third stage play ran in Tokyo and Kyoto in October 2022. The manga also inspired a traditional Noh-Kyōgen stage play that ran in Tokyo and Osaka in 2022. The fourth stage play ran in Tokyo and Osaka in November to December last year.

Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen) television anime adaptation premiered in April 2023 with a one-hour special. Ahead of the arc's premiere, two specials for the previous Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime aired also in April 2023. Theatrical screenings of the anime opened in February 2023 in 418 theaters in Japan. The screenings included episodes 10 and 11 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, as well as the first Swordsmith Village Arc episode. The screenings played in theaters in over 95 countries and territories.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle film trilogy will debut in 2025.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. Adult Swim's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

Sources: Demon Slayer stage play's X/Twitter account, (link 2), Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives