I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Anime's 1st Trailer Reveals More Cast

The staff for the television anime of Yomu Mishima 's I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! ( Ore wa Seikan Kokka no Akutoku Ryōshu! ) light novel series revealed the anime's first full trailer (with English subtitles) and a key visual on Wednesday. The trailer announces more cast members.

Image courtesy of GREE ©三嶋与夢・オーバーラップ／俺は星間国家の悪徳領主！製作委員会 2025

The newly announced cast members are:

Ayana Taketatsu as Nias Carlin, an extremely talented engineer and a technical lieutenant of the empire's seventh armory

Image courtesy of GREE ©三嶋与夢・オーバーラップ／俺は星間国家の悪徳領主！製作委員会 2025

Mikako Komatsu as Christiana Leta Rosebreia, the First Princess of the Holy Kingdom of Liebe and also a knight princess

Image courtesy of GREE ©三嶋与夢・オーバーラップ／俺は星間国家の悪徳領主！製作委員会 2025

Kaori Maeda as young Liam Sera Banfield, the Earl of Banfield family

Image courtesy of GREE ©三嶋与夢・オーバーラップ／俺は星間国家の悪徳領主！製作委員会 2025

The anime will premiere in April in the " Animazing " programming block on Japan's ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 other channels.

The anime stars:

The staff members are:

Seven Seas publishes the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

In his last life, Liam lived as a moral, responsible person…but died deep in debt and betrayed by his wife. Reborn into the ruling family of a vast interstellar empire, Liam knows that life is divided into the downtrodden and the ones who do the stomping, so this time he's going to take what he wants and live for himself. But somehow, things refuse to work out that way. Despite doing his best to become a tyrant, Liam's decisions lead to nothing but peace and prosperity for the empire under his rule, and he just gets more and more popular!

Mishima began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2018. Overlap began publishing print versions of the story with art by Nadare Takamine , beginning with the first volume in July 2020.

Seven Seas is also releasing Kai Nadashima 's manga adaptation, as well as Mishima's I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! light novel spinoff series. The spinoff debuted in December 2022, and Jyu Ishiguchi launched a manga adaptation of the spinoff on Comic Gardo in July 2023. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped in Japan in December 2023.

Seven Seas publishes Mishima's Trapped in a Dating Sim light novel series.

Source: Press release