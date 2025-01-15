News
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Anime's 1st Trailer Reveals More Cast
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The staff for the television anime of Yomu Mishima's I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! (Ore wa Seikan Kokka no Akutoku Ryōshu!) light novel series revealed the anime's first full trailer (with English subtitles) and a key visual on Wednesday. The trailer announces more cast members.
The newly announced cast members are:
The anime will premiere in April in the "Animazing" programming block on Japan's ABC TV, TV Asahi, and 22 other channels.
The anime stars:
- Natsuki Hanae as Liam
- Reina Ueda as Amagi
- Takehito Koyasu as Guide
The staff members are:
- Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawa
- Series Script Supervison & Scripts: Katsuhiko Takayama
- Character Design: Kazuya Morimae
- Chief Animation Directors: Kazuya Morimae,Masahiko Suzuki,Ayako Karatani,Keita Hagio
- Mechanical Design: Masahiro Yamane,Tsukasa Kotobuki,Yasuhiro Moriki,Kazuma Akagi
- Battleship Design: Tetsuya Watanabe
- Key Animator: Tōru Yoshida
- Art Director: Takuji Jizōmoto
- Color Key Artist: Makoto Shiraishi
- Color Key Artist: Hitomi Ikeda
- Director of Photography: Hideki Imaizumi
- 3DCG Director: Tetsuya Watanabe
- Edit:Junichi Masunaga
- Sound Director: Masanor Ryōsuke Naya
- Sound Effects:Kiyotaka Kawada
- Sound Production:Procen Studio
- Music:Yūsuke Seo,Shun Narita
- Sound Production: PONY CANYON
- Animation Production: Quad
Seven Seas publishes the novel series in English, and it describes the story:
In his last life, Liam lived as a moral, responsible person…but died deep in debt and betrayed by his wife. Reborn into the ruling family of a vast interstellar empire, Liam knows that life is divided into the downtrodden and the ones who do the stomping, so this time he's going to take what he wants and live for himself. But somehow, things refuse to work out that way. Despite doing his best to become a tyrant, Liam's decisions lead to nothing but peace and prosperity for the empire under his rule, and he just gets more and more popular!
Mishima began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2018. Overlap began publishing print versions of the story with art by Nadare Takamine, beginning with the first volume in July 2020.
Seven Seas is also releasing Kai Nadashima's manga adaptation, as well as Mishima's I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! light novel spinoff series. The spinoff debuted in December 2022, and Jyu Ishiguchi launched a manga adaptation of the spinoff on Comic Gardo in July 2023. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped in Japan in December 2023.
Seven Seas publishes Mishima's Trapped in a Dating Sim light novel series.
Source: Press release