Shadow the Hedgehog Manga to End in 2 Chapters

The February issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Wednesday that Yūki Imada 's Shadow the Hedgehog manga series will end in two more chapters.

Image via Yūki Imada's X/Twitter account © Yūki Imada, Shogakukan

Imada launched the comic in Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics on September 13.

Sega released the Sonic X Shadow Generations game on October 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game added Keanu Reeves as the voice of Shadow in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack" on December 12.

Sega announced the Sonic Racing CrossWorlds game at The Game Awards on December 12. The game is planned for release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbon One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Imada ended the Mini4King manga with Hiroyuki Takei in April 2023.