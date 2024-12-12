Sega Unveils Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Game

Game slated for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC

Sega unveiled the Sonic Racing CrossWorlds game in a teaser trailer at The Game Awards on Thursday. The teaser does not reveal more details or a release date, but reveals that the game is planned for release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbon One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Sega released the Team Sonic Racing game in May 2021. The company released the game physically and digitally for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, with a digital-only release on PC. The game is a kart racing game featuring characters from the franchise that features both online multiplayer and single player modes. The game also features team vs. team gameplay.