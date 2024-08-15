Mini4King Artist Yūki Imada Announces Shadow the Hedgehog Manga

Series debuts on September 13

Shogakukan announced on Monday that Mini4King artist Yūki Imada will launch a new Shadow the Hedgehog manga series starring the character in the October issue of Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine on September 13.

The Sonic X Shadow Generations game will debut for the for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 25. The game is a new collection of iconic 2D and 3D Sonic levels from Sonic Generations , remastered and expanded. The game also includes a new standalone campaign for players to take on the role of Shadow the Hedgehog.

The live-action Knuckles spinoff series in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise debuted on April 26 in the U.S. and Canada on Paramount+ and has six episodes. The series began streaming on April 27 in additional territories on Paramount+ . It will premiere in Japan later in the year.

Imada ended the Mini4King manga with Hiroyuki Takei in April 2023.



