Squid Girl Author Masahiro Anbe's New Akuma de Fukei! Manga to Launch on February 3

Romantic police comedy centers on cute demon

Image via Rakuten © Masahiro Anbe, Kodansha

Akuma de Fukei!

This year's eighth issue of'srevealed on Monday thatwill launch a new manga titled(Demon Policewoman) in the magazine's 10th issue on February 3. The manga will be Anbe's first work in the magazine.

Rakuten had listed the series last month with a first volume slated for June 6. The Rakuten listing described the series as a romantic comedy following the daily life of the demon policewoman Eclair. This demon has stationed herself at a police box in the rural countryside to find an evil human to become her servant. She begins a battle of wits with her mean-faced coworker, Daichi Kuwahara, who endeavors to drive Eclair back to the demon world.

Masahiro reported on X/ Twitter on December 6 that he was preparing to launch a new series soon.

Anbe's Atsumare! Fushigi Kenkyū-bu (Assemble! Mystery Research Club) manga ended on July 18. Anbe launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in September 2016. Akita Shoten published the manga's 20th volume on October 8.

Anbe launched Squid Girl ( Shinryaku! Ika Musume ) in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 2007 and ended the series in February 2016. The manga received two 12-episode television anime series adaptations in 2010 and 2011. Crunchyroll streamed both television anime as they aired in Japan, and also streamed two original video DVDs. Media Blasters released both seasons on home video. Sentai Filmworks later rereleased the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2017. The series is also streaming on HIDIVE .



Source: Weekly Young Magazine issue 8

dkbm9o04 pd dt end ies