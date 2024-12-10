News
Squid Girl's Masahiro Anbe to Launch New Manga Series
posted on by Anita Tai
New series to debut in Young Magazine
Squid Girl artist Masahiro Anbe revealed on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday that he is preparing to launch a new series soon. The account for manga artist job postings DAYS NEO also shared a posting for Anbe, looking for an assistant to help with a new series in Kodansha's Young Magazine. Anbe added that the series' launch date has already been decided, so he thinks they can announce it soon.
Anbe's Atsumare! Fushigi Kenkyū-bu (Assemble! Mystery Research Club) manga ended on July 18. Anbe launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in September 2016. Akita Shoten published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on June 7.Anbe launched Squid Girl (Shinryaku! Ika Musume) in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 2007 and ended the series in February 2016. The manga received two 12-episode television anime series adaptations. The first season premiered in 2010, while the second season premiered in 2011. Crunchyroll streamed both television anime as they aired in Japan under the title Squid Girl, and also streamed two original video DVDs. Media Blasters licensed both seasons, and it released the first season on DVD in 2011, and in a complete Blu-ray Disc collection in 2012. Sentai Filmworks later rereleased the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2017. The series is also streaming on HIDIVE.
Sources: Masahiro Anbe's X/Twitter account, Days Neo's X/Twitter account via Yaraon!