Masahiro Anbe's Atsumare! Fushigi Kenkyū-bu Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

This year's 30th issue of'smagazine revealed on June 27 that's(Assemble! Mystery Research Club) manga will end in three chapters. The 31st issue published the first of these final three chapters on July 4. If there are no delays, the manga will end on July 18.

The manga centers on Daisuke, who enters high school as a directionless student. A chance encounter leads him to join his school's "Mystery Research Club," which counts three bizarre girls as its members. Together, they search for and get involved in various mysterious or paranormal events in their town.

Anbe launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in September 2016. Akita Shoten published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on June 7.

Anbe launched Squid Girl ( Shinryaku! Ika Musume ) in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 2007 and ended the series in February 2016. The manga received two 12-episode television anime series adaptations. The first season premiered in 2010, while the second season premiered in 2011. Crunchyroll streamed both television anime as they aired in Japan under the title Squid Girl , and also streamed two original video DVDs. Media Blasters licensed both seasons, and it released the first season on DVD in 2011, and in a complete Blu-ray Disc collection in 2012. Sentai Filmworks later rereleased the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2017. The series is also streaming on HIDIVE .