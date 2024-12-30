Squid Girl's Masahiro Anbe Listed to Launch Akuma de Fukei Manga

Volume 1 about demon policewoman slated for June 6

Rakuten is listing a new manga series titled Akuma de Fukei (Demon Policewoman) by Squid Girl creator Masahiro Anbe . The first compiled book volume is slated for release via Kodansha 's Young Maga KC Special imprint on June 6.

Image via Rakuten

The listing describes the series as a romantic comedy following the daily life of the demon policewoman Eclair. This demon has stationed herself at a police box in the rural countryside to find an evil human to become her servant. She begins a battle of wits with her mean-faced coworker, Daichi Kuwahara, who endeavors to drive Eclair back to the demon world.

Masahiro reported on Twitter on December 6 that he was preparing to launch a new series soon.

Anbe's Atsumare! Fushigi Kenkyū-bu (Assemble! Mystery Research Club) manga ended on July 18. Anbe launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in September 2016. Akita Shoten published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on June 7.

Image via Amazon Japan

Squid Girl

Weekly Shōnen Champion

Squid Girl

Anbe launched) inin 2007 and ended the series in February 2016. The manga received two 12-episode television anime series adaptations. The first season premiered in 2010, while the second season premiered in 2011. streamed both television anime as they aired in Japan under the title and also streamed two original video DVDs. licensed both seasons , and it released the first season on DVD in 2011, and in a complete Blu-ray Disc collection in 2012.later rereleased the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2017. The series is also streaming on

Source: Rakuten