2025 Doraemon Film Adds Sandwich Man Comedians as Guest Stars

The staff for Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari (The Tale of Nobita's Picture World), the 44th film in the Doraemon franchise, announced on Saturday comic duo Sandwich Man will join the cast of the film in guest roles.

Mikio Date will play the king of the Artoria kingdom.

Image via Doraemon channel's X/Twitter © 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2025

Takeshi Tomizawa will play a Critic.

Image via Doraemon channel's X/Twitter © 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2025

The film is slated to open in Japan on March 7.

The story follows Doraemon, Nobita, and friends as they enter a painting into a medieval European world. In the painting, they meet Claire and Milo, children from the country of Artoria. They also encounter a small demon with wings named Chai. Together, they face a powerful enemy for a legendary jewel.

Yukiyo Teramoto ( Doraemon series and movies) is directing the film. Satoshi Itō ( Doraemon series) is writing the script. The film commemorates the 45th anniversary of Doraemon movies.

The 2024 Doraemon film Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony) opened at #1 in Japan last March. The film sold 538,000 tickets for 655,555,580 yen (about US$4.37 million) in its first weekend.