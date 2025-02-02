Kaiju on the Earth: Vulcanus Manga Ends in 4th Volume

Image via Drosell Meyers' X/Twitter © Hiro Nakamichi, Masato Uesagi, Noriaki Watanabe, Shogakukan

Board game company Drossel Meyers announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Sunday that Hirō Nakamichi will end his manga adaptation of Masato Uesugi and Noriaki Watanabe's Kaiju on the Earth: Vulcanus board game in its fourth volume.

Uesugi was the game designer on the original game, and Watanabe was the director. In the board game, teams of up to three players take control of a Japanese government crisis team that is trying to deal with the destructive advance of a giant kaiju monster toward Tokyo. Players deal with evacuating citizens, responding to fires, deploying the Japan Self-Defense Forces , and researching the kaiju. Players are able to launch an attack on the kaiju to defeat them, but the more players research, the easier the kaiju is to defeat. Players must balance researching with managing the disaster, while also deciding the timing of when to directly respond against the kaiju.

Arclight and Drosselmeyer & Co. published the first game, Kaiju on the Earth: Vulcanus , in December 2019. The second game Kaiju on the Earth: Leviath launched in July 2020, and the third game Kaiju on the Earth: Yggdrasus launched in September 2021.

Nakamichi launched the manga adaptation in December 2023. Shogakukan will ship the third compiled book volume on February 12.

Nakamichi launched the After School Dice Club ( Hōkago Saikoro Club ) manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in March 2013, and ended it in June 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's 19th and final compiled book volume in July 2021. Sugorokuya is credited with cooperation on the manga.

The After School Dice Club manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in October 2019. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub .

